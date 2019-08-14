Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Aug. 19-23:
Monday — Country steak/country gravy, whole potatoes, squash, bread, pudding.
Tuesday — Parmesan chicken, baked potato/sour cream, California blend vegetables, bread, fruit cocktail.
Wednesday — Beef tips/gravy, noodles, peaches, country blend vegetables, bread, cookie,
Thursday — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce garnish, frosted cake.
Friday — Tuna salad on bun, creamy cucumber salad, fresh fruit, bun, bar.