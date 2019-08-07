Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Aug. 12-16:
Monday — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, pineapple.
Tuesday — BBQ pork, potato salad, cauliflower, bun, fruit crisp.
Wednesday — Baked rigatoni & beef, corn, fruit salad, bread, pudding.
Thursday — Pub House fish, macaroni & cheese, peas & carrots, pears, raspberry parfait dessert.
Friday — Chicken salad, marinated vegetable salad, fresh fruit, bun, blondie.