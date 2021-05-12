Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of May 17-May 21:
Monday — Chicken wildrice hotdish, mixed vegetables, applesauce, cookie.
Tuesday — Vegetable soup/crackers, 1/2 meat sandwich, tomato & cucumber salad, brownie.
Wednesday — Chicken ala King, biscuit, carrots, pears.
Thursday — Tator tot casserole, green beans, bread, peaches.
Friday —Turkey w/gravy, mashed potato w/gravy, squash, stuffing, cake w/frosting.