Here is next week's lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Dec. 7-11:
Monday — Scalloped potato & ham, peas & pearl onions, cinnamon apples, WW bread, cookie.
Tuesday — Pork loin/gravy, mashed potato, broccoli, roll, brownie.
Wednesday — Chicken noodle soup, egg salad on bun, pear halves, crackers, fruit crisp w/whip top.
Thursday — Baked herb fish, hashbrown patty, green beans, roll, rainbow sherbet.
Friday —Sweet & sour meatballs, brown rice, carrot coins, tropical fruit salad, lemon bar.