Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 21-25
Monday — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots, bread, pineapple.
Tuesday — Egg & sausage bake, cheesy hash browns, fruit cocktail, muffin.
Wednesday — Chicken Chow Mein, rice/Chow Mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin orange gelatin.
Thursday — Meatballs w/ gravy, whole potatoes, squash, bread, lemon sponge cake.
Friday — Ham boiled dinner w/cabbage, potatoes, carrots, peaches, cornbread, bar.