Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. At this time the site is only open for curbside pick up and home-delivered meals. To reserve a meal for curbside pick up at 11:30 a.m. or home delivery Monday through Friday, call 24 hours in advance at 320-693-6318. The program is open to people age 60 or older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 19-23:
Monday — Meatloaf, baked potato/sour cream, baked squash, bread, applesauce.
Tuesday — Turkey burger, cheesy hash browns, corn, WW bun, raspberry dream cake.
Wednesday — Chicken & noodles, peas & carrots, fresh fruit, dinner roll, ice cream.
Thursday — Pot roast, mashed potatoes, green bean blend, breadstick, pudding.
Friday — Honey mustard chicken, Normandy blend vegetables, peaches, WW bread, chocolate peanut butter bar.