Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Oct. 28 — Nov. 1:
Monday — Sloppy Joe, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bun, cookie,
Tuesday — Ham & scalloped potato, creamed peas, tropical fruit salad, bread, pie.
Wednesday — Baked chicken, baked potato w/sour cream, beets, bread, apple Brown Betty.
Thursday — Hearty chili, broccoli florets, ghostly spiced pears, corn muffin, Halloween cookie.
Friday — Hamburger goulash, elbow noodles, cauliflower, garlic bread, peaches.