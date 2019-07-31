Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Aug. 5-9:
Monday — Hamburger, oven brown potatoes, creamed corn, bun, apple sauce.
Tuesday —Taco salad, taco meat, cheese, salsa, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, dinner roll, fresh fruit, bar.
Wednesday — Chicken in cream sauce, mashed potatoes, peas, bread, cheese cake cup.
Thursday — Pork loin, buttered boiled potatoes, creamed carrots, bread, pistachio cake.
Friday —Italian meat sauce, spaghetti noodles, lettuce/dressing, green beans, garlic bread, ice cream.