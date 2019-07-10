Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of July 15-19:
Monday — Chicken & rice casserole, broccoli, cole slaw, bread, pudding.
Tuesday —Roast pork, whole potatoes, buttered cabbage, bread, rosy applesauce.
Wednesday — Meatloaf/catsup, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, pears.
Thursday — Oven crispy chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit cobbler.
Friday —Baked fish/tartar sauce, rice pilaf, California blend vegetables, fruit salad, cake.