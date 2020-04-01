Here is next week’s lunch menu for Lutheran Social Services Mid-Minnesota Senior Dining at the Litchfield Civic Arena dining room. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. Dinner is at 11:30 a.m. The program is open to people 60 and older and their spouses on a donation basis and anyone at full price. The site is handicapped accessible. Call 320-693-6318 the previous day for reservations 10 a.m. to noon.
All meals come with one glass of low-fat milk.
Week of Apr. 6-10:
Monday — Pulled pork on bun, potato salad, baked beans, Mandarin oranges, cookie.
Tuesday — Goulash, country blend vegetables, apricots, bread, cake.
Wednesday — Fish fillet w/tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, green beans, corn muffin, choice of dessert.
Thursday — Beef tips, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll, bar.
Friday — Biscuit & gravy, hash brown, scrambled eggs, fruit cocktail, choice dessert.