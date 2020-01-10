I was thinking about sponges and God this morning. Weird right? But if God created all things, as Colossians 1:6 says, "For by him all things were created..." that must mean that sponges are good, too, and it’s good to think about them. Natural sponges, the kind we get from the sea, are living creatures. When taken from the sea of course, they die and dry up. It seems kind of cruel until we remember that moisture makes them soft and pliable again.
In many ways, this is who Jesus is for those who have put their trust in him. He left his natural realm, heaven, for an unnatural field, the created world, and he died there. It's refreshing to think about what his death means for us and how it's like a sponge. His death does double duty. He dies on the cross in our place, and his death takes away our sin. 1 John 2:2 (ESV) says, "He is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours only but also for the sins of the whole world." His life, and in particular his death, is intended to wipe away, to soak up our sin and take it away from us, to become so saturated with our sin it might appear that he became sin.
However, the incredible thing about Jesus is that he was not only a real human being who died in our place on a true and cruel cross. Jesus was, at the very same time, God, clothed in human flesh and personality. Because of this reality, he can soak up all our sins, our guilty fears. In one powerful moment in time, he deals with all sin-filled tribulations and afflictions. Romans 5:6 (ESV) says, "… at the right time Christ died for the ungodly."
Here's where my little word picture of Jesus being like a sponge soaking up all our sin starts to break down. When a sponge is supersaturated, that means it cannot take in anymore. But that's not the case with Jesus. He takes up all our sins, every drop, and nothing is left behind. So that when we stand before God, trusting in Jesus, God sees us as perfect because of what Jesus did on the cross. No actual sponge can do that, soak up all the sins of the world, and not leave anything behind.
Sponges leave behind trace amounts of moisture that must be wiped up by evaporation, paper towel, or another sponge, and this is not the case with God. He gets it all the first time, and he's better than "Bounty, the quicker picker-upper." He's better than a sponge; his promise of forgiveness is strong, sure, and will carry you throughout the new year. His promises will never fail you, Romans 9:33(ESV) "…whoever believes in him will not be put to shame."