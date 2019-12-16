Tommy Ryman
G.L. Berg Entertainment

FRIDAY, DEC. 20: Start your weekend with an evening of laughs with comedian Tommy Ryman 7 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Tickets are $15 and available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Stamp-N-Storage, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.

