FRIDAY, DEC. 20: Start your weekend with an evening of laughs with comedian Tommy Ryman 7 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." Tickets are $15 and available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Stamp-N-Storage, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
CHUCKLES FOR CHRISTMAS
Tommy Ryman
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- A Litchfield Christmas lights display that just keeps growing
- COMMENTARY: What should Minnesota’s government do with its forecast surplus?
- Sheriff: Hopkins woman on video phone call at time of crash
- Litchfield School Board discusses custodial reorganization
- Meeker County Sheriff's report Dec. 3 - 9
- GYMNASTICS PREVIEW: Dragons begin first season under new leadership
- Litchfield Police reports
- BOYS BASKETBALL: Dragons lose first game of the season to Eden Valley-Watkins
- BOYS SWIMMING: Dragons lose conference dual against Hutchinson
- WRESTLING: Dragons win first dual of season against Watertown-Mayer