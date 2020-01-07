It's been a while since my last column and a lot has happened in the last month that I didn't get to talk about. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to a playoff win over the Saints 26-20 in overtime to advance to the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. Will the Timberwolves make a move and try to make a run at the 8-seed in the Western Conference?
Vikings: Miracles do in fact happen twice
We all know by now what happened Sunday as the Vikings walk-offed the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome.
I was surprised at how much the Vikings had control of the game offensively and defensively. The Saints really couldn't get anything going against the Vikings defense unless Taysom Hill was on the field. He could have been the game changer for the Saints if they ran more plays for him or with him. No one on defense could tackle that man and he was gashing the defense.
But holy cow did Cousins surprise me. There were times where I thought he made some bad throws and just missed open receivers in critical downs. But there were more times where he did make that throw, like to Diggs in the redzone and over the middle on a big third down. Then in overtime, Cousins made the two biggest throws of his career to Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph to earn that $84 million. The Vikings played really well on both sides of the ball and looked engaged and ready to bring it.
Now there will be a lot of talk about whether or not to extend Cousins after this season. He has one more year left on his deal before becoming a free agent.
I think the Vikings should hold off on offering an extension until we know what happens on Saturday in San Francisco. Remember, Case Keenum won the Vikings a playoff game in a similar fashion and against the same opponent, then they let him walk in free agency to sign Cousins.
If he beat the 49ers and Cousins plays well, then I would offer a small extension, like two years. Enough to keep him around in his prime years for a little bit longer, but not long enough where the team will be weighed down by it. For me, if there is a sure thing quarterback in the draft then you should go get your guy. I am a huge fan of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be able to enter the draft in 2021. I would compare him to Andrew Luck in the sense that he is that “can't miss.”
Now, I don't think the Vikings will do that and trade a ton of draft capital to go get him, but there needs to be a time when you start thinking about the future instead of what you have right now. I think that the team is scared to draft a quarterback high and have another Christian Ponder scenario. But Lawrence is not Ponder in every single way.
It was a great win over the Saints, and I was happy for the team. But the NFC is wide open now and it will be interesting to see how the Vikings respond on a short week and having to travel to California. This weekend should be another classic in Vikings lore.
Timberwolves: Do they pull off a trade?
Even though they are coming off an 11-game losing streak and a loss to the Cavaliers, the Minnesota Timberwolves somehow find themselves only two games out of the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Karl-Anthony Towns has been out for the last few games with a leg injury, and watching the team without him or Andrew Wiggins for a couple games, it it clear that the team is lost without him. I know I should expect that given he is their best player, but it's a whole other level of lost, especially on offense. When a team that wants to shoot 3's but can't shoot 3's, it's a square that can't fit in a circle.
The roster outside of Towns is in flux, no one should be safe, including Wiggins. People might not want to shed an important piece just to get to the eighth spot in the West. But I don't care, this franchise needs to show that they want to go for it and are willing to take the risks necessary to put out a playoff-quality roster.
They did target D'Angelo Russell in free agency, including offering him a contract. But instead he chose to take max money and sign with the Golden State Warriors. As much as I would love the Wolves to do this in-season, anything involving Russell will most likely have to wait until the offseason.
Given how disastrous the season has gone thus far and only being two games out of a playoff spot, this team might just be one move away from getting back to the postseason.