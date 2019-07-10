If anyone sees a large group of cyclists on the road this weekend, don't panic.
The Tour de Meeker will host its inaugural event Saturday and wants to remind Meeker County residents to be aware of cyclists on highways and county roads. More than 60 cyclists will hit the pavement July 13 to participate in this event.
The event will take place Saturday morning, beginning at the Meeker Memorial Hospital west parking lot. There will be no group start, so participants will begin the route anytime between 7-9 a.m. Metric Century riders will depart before 8 a.m. The only group start event will be 9 a.m. for the family-friendly, 5-mile route around Lake Ripley to accommodate for other Watercade activities.
The routes of the different rides can be found online at tourdemeeker.com with detailed maps and information regarding the event.