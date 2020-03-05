Paige Welling was named Meeker County 4-H’er of the Month for February.
Paige has excelled in many leadership roles and project areas in her club, the Koronis Eager Beavers, as well as at the county, state, and national levels. A longtime 4-H member, Welling has been representing Meeker County for the past 11 years. She has performed well as a county ambassador, club and county vice president, club treasurer, and county reporter and secretary. 4-H has given her the opportunity to be a positive role model to younger 4-H’ers.
Welling explains that her livestock projects have provided her with a broader knowledge about agriculture, "which will help me succeed in classes at school." Welling's favorite 4-H project area is dairy. She has recently received fourth place in dairy showmanship, as well as in the dairy showcase at the Minnesota State Fair. She also was the Dairy Herdsman and a 4-H Dairy Auction representative. Welling has also performed with excellence in the swine, exploring animals, photography, science of animals, and outdoor gardening projects.
4-H has also given Paige the opportunity to take part in national trips in the dairy project.
Welling describes 4-H with the three words — opportunities, friendships and leadership. She has made friendships with other youth across Minnesota. Welling mentions that through 4-H, she was able to "create friendships that I otherwise would not have." 4-H helps her grow as a leader and teaches her valuable skills that she will need in her future career paths.