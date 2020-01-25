I once saw a sign that read: “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog that ultimately matters.”
Perhaps you have seen that message before. That message can mean many things to us. To me that message speaks about living our lives, in spite of our situations and circumstances, with faith, trust, hope, confidence, love and a positive attitude.
Speaking of faith, trust, hope, confidence, love and a positive attitude, I share a piece called “Six Little Stories with Lots of Meanings:”
1. Once all the villagers decided to pray for rain. On the day of the prayer meeting, all the people gathered, but only one little boy came with an umbrella. That is Faith!
2. When you throw babies in the air, they laugh because they know you will catch them. That is Trust!
3. Every night we go to bed without any assurances of being alive the next morning, but still we set the alarms to wake us up. That is Hope!
4. We plan big things for tomorrow in spite of zero understanding of the future. That is Confidence!
5. We see the world is suffering, but still, we get married and have children. That is Love!
6. On an old man’s shirt was written a sentence, “I am not 80 years old; I am sweet 16 with 64 years of experience.” That is Attitude!
The Bible, of course, has many things to say about living our lives with faith, trust, hope, confidence, love and a positive attitude. Let me share just a couple key Bible verses.
The Apostle Paul writes in I Thessalonians 5:16-18 “Rejoice always, pray constantly, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Paul also adds this is Philippians 4:4 & 6 “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
The bottom line is, we can make all kinds of New Year’s Resolutions or other goals, and we can try by our own willpower to make them last, but ultimately the best way to have faith, trust, hope, confidence, love and a positive attitude in our lives is to turn to God. Have you turned to God lately? Please remember God is only a prayer away!