My daughter loves to draw caricatures and portraits of friends and relatives. She pays attention to small details and visually exaggerates the things that make people unique. So, in my case, since I have a big beard, my facial hair is made even bigger in her drawings. It is a humbling feeling to be the subject of someone’s art — to be inspected and watched in such a way that what is essential is represented and sometimes even exaggerated.
A few years ago, I was given a Norwegian block carving by an art teacher in our congregation. The carving was a near perfect representation of me. It captured my persona — sweater, collar, and hands in pockets. It is strange to be known in this way —to look at an object that represents your very being — even down to a perfect pair of wire spectacles.
The author of the book of Colossians tells us that Christ is the image of the invisible God. Christ is a reverse caricature of the infinite God. Instead of exaggerating God’s essence, Christ minimizes God’s essence in a way that we can see and perceive. Christ brings the unseen, unknowable, imperceptible, and infinite God down to earth so we can see and know God. If you want to see and know the essence of God, then look to Christ.
At the same time, we learn from the prologue of the Gospel of John that Christ is the word made flesh who dwelt among us so that we can behold the glory of God firsthand. Jesus is the incarnation of God’s Word. He is living, breathing characterization of God so that we can learn to imitate and follow Him. In Christ we not only see who God is, we learn what we are capable of being. In Christ we see that we are fully known. Christ is God’s way of saying, “I see you and I know you more deeply than you know or see yourself.”
In Christ we see who God made us to be — compassionate, merciful, forgiving, generous, and loving. Of course, these are exaggerations of who we are, but we see the potential God has in store for us. In Christ we have an exaggeration of how we were meant to be.
God did not make Christ — the Christ always has been the vision and manifestation of God’s love active in creation. And Jesus is a visual, touchable, tangible, verbal, and physical characterization of God and humanity when we are integrated with the Divine in faith and love.
Christmas is a reminder that God sees us and knows us so intimately —l ike a baby swaddled in a manger. Christmas is a reminder that we can see and know God intimately— like a baby swaddled in a manger.