Deadlines. Seems like there are always deadlines coming up. I have a list of deadlines on my desk just for church items I need to get done by a certain date. There is also the deadline to renew the license tabs on my pickup — the deadline is the last day of January. My pickup is 20 years old so at least it is not a lot of money due. My credit card payment deadline is tomorrow. There is even a deadline for me to email this article to the paper. And for me and my fellow clergy, there is always that deadline to have the sermon prepared for Sunday morning.
Deadlines. They can be a helpful thing. They are necessary to avoid late fees and penalties. But better, they can keep us from putting things off. They keep us on task. Without a deadline, things can just keep being put off, like in this story. Bob was cleaning out his desk and found a shoe repair ticket that was 10 years old. (For those of you under 30, we used to repair shoes when they were wearing out.) Figuring he had nothing to lose, he went to the shop and gave the ticket to the repairman, who began to search the back room for the unclaimed shoes. After several minutes, he reappeared and gave the ticket back to the man. “What’s wrong,” asked the Bob, “couldn’t you find the shoes?” “Oh, I found them,” replied the man, “and they’ll be ready next Friday.”
Deadlines help us get things accomplished. But there are many things in life that are not on a timetable; things for which we are not given a deadline. Illnesses. Weather. Some guests. Death. The Psalmist tells us to “number our days, that we may apply our hearts to wisdom.” (Psalm 90) None of us knows the number of our days. But we often live as if there is no deadline.
In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus is talking about the end of days, “Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an unexpected hour.” (Matthew 24: 44) We are not given a date and time, no deadline for when our lives on this earth will end. So we should live in readiness. Readiness for the coming of the Lord, but also readiness to serve our neighbors. Jesus came with grace, mercy, love; but not for us to hoard these gifts for ourselves.
There is no deadline for sharing love with your neighbors; for giving grace to those who offend; for showing mercy to those who suffer. So don’t wait, live each day with the understanding that none of us knows the number of our days. Be ready at all times to share the love of Christ.