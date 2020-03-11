Sometimes, I’m uncomfortable with the violence in scripture. Violence set against a theological teaching of peace, patience, and a declaration that vengeance belongs to God.
Despite the discomfort, I am aware that life has been created out of nothing in an explosion of energy and movement and tangibility. However this is understood, whether the Big Bang or the Mouth of God saying “let there be light.” The story tells us that life sprang from the VOID. It ripped into being and has been moving forward in history since.
Christian stories remind us violence has been from the beginning: Cain and Able, Noah and the flood, Joseph’s brothers selling him into slavery, the list is extensive.
These stories show us God using the actions of humanity to bring redemption. God used the crucifixion event to redeem all of creation.
When we remember the moments we have experienced fear or violence, remember God is in that memory. This is not to say God willed violence or physical illness or the loss of relationship. Rather, God is in the moments of fear and harm in as much as God is in the moments of joy, reconciliation or healing. God’s presence feels different in each of those situations. Redemption happens when we turn to God in the face of the evil we witness and experience.
Being plugged into the Source of creation and relying on the promise keeping nature of God is a sweet refuge when life’s pain is unbearable. Suffering with God carries more hope than suffering without God. We are never without God. It is our attention that is placed towards or away from God that determines our response and reaction to the evil and suffering in this world.
We find this truth in the crucifixion event. “The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone.”
In the evil and violence of our earthly experience, we find God working in that suffering. God used the death of Jesus as a point of redemption. Rather than allowing the death of a criminal to be the end of Emmanuel, God with us; God took the rejected body of Jesus and the teachings, the healings, the miracles, the death and turned it into the redemption through which we find ourselves back in right relationship with God.
We can be what we are. Our credentials, our metals, our histories, our educations, our experiences. It brings us to the cross, but it does not alter our salvation. This comes from God. It is a gift. Given freely. It is yours because God said it was so.
Evil has no place in the presence of God. Let us turn our faces towards God in both struggle and celebration.