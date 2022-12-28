bible

bible

 Courtesy photo Ryk Neethling www.flikr.com

In the Upper Midwest, saying “goodbye” takes forever! So often, we stand in the doorway (even if it’s 20 below zero) for an extra 20 minutes just saying goodbye. We sob goodbye to our first time college student in the fall. We hesitantly say goodbye to the soldier, hoping we’ll see them again, soon. To the youngest child driving back into the wild, “big-city,” it’s a wave goodbye. Every time we say goodbye there seems to be a tug on the heart. A faint voice in our minds whispers, “Is this the last time we’ll see them?”

A good friend used to say, “This is not goodbye, it’s see-you-later!” That’s easier to say than to believe. Too many Christmas goodbyes have that ring of hope, even joyful expectations of seeing them again. “We’ll see you later. See you next Christmas!” we say, but our minds are saying goodbye, and our hearts are sad at the person’s leaving.

— Rod Rindahl is pastor at Harvest Community Church in Litchfield.

Tags