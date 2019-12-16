During the holiday seasons, the losses we have endured sit with us differently. They might feel heavier, or sweeter, or more sorrowful. The aches that remain when we remember the laughter, the companionship, the struggles and celebrations are felt differently during significant events.
Grief is not simply the process we live into when loved ones pass away. Grief is the outcome of any significant loss. This may include divorce, unemployment, betrayal in relationships, loss of a body part, forced retirement; the list is as endless as the losses experienced.
How individuals address their losses and allow grief to become part of their experience is unique as well. Not everyone has learned how to grieve or grieve well. When we do not allow ourselves the time and the energy to mourn, be angry, and acknowledge what the loss means, the consequences are seen sometimes subtitle ways. Loss of appetite, body aches, listlessness, low self-esteem, isolation, and using drugs or alcohol to dependence are all consequences of not attending to grief.
Being part of community is one way to attend to grief. By participating in a group, individuals are able to experience support and affirmation. To know that we are not alone in our suffering and sorrow is a great comfort to many. To be human is to be a part of community. Everyone reading this article has the memories of a loved one gone and other losses. We may be separate in our houses, but we are not alone. Our memories might not be shared collectively, but the commonality is that we are here, and we remember and that there is comfort in being supported.
The First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield hosts a Community Blue Christmas service yearly. It is a time to gather together as community to share stories and to name our losses. To collectively cry out to the God of justice at the struggle and sorrow we have endured can be meaningful and healing.
This year, the Blue Christmas service will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 21. To gather as community and share our stories and our sorrows is an act of love. It is grounding and satisfying to be with others when the days get dark. We are not alone and we can remember our loves and our losses. In this way we are able to honor our memories, honor our lived experiences of those that are no longer with us. We can carry on and carry them. Not as a burden, but as a comforting garment, because we are willing to remember.