“’Be still, and know that I am God! I am exalted among the nations, I am exalted in the earth.’ The Lord of hosts is with us, the God of Jacob is our refuge.” Psalm 46:10-11
As the entrance of the Christmas season seems to present itself earlier and earlier each year, I find myself needing a focus word to help me through. Because my family is grieving the death of my dad, I am not feeling like I am either Merry or Joyful in the midst of loss. Yet; I know that the most joyful person whom I have ever had the privilege to know and love is in some way cheering me on to participate in this life, and to embrace his favorite holiday, Christmas, even though he will not be physically present this year. So, my mantra this Thanksgiving, Advent, and Christmas season had to boldly enter in and present itself: HOPE. Thank you, Holy Spirit!
Hope may initially seem like a time of waiting for something new to come, which is what we do in this season of Advent. It is our call to remain alert and awake for something new to transform our broken existence. It seems to me to be an active time, not sitting or remaining idle, but taking notice of who God is, while slowing down to see how God is present in our world each and every day, and moving how God would have us move toward one another. The ultimate gift of hope is soon to come in the birth of a Savior, Jesus Christ. That Christ would abide with humanity and then die on the cross for our forgiveness and eternal care is our abundant HOPE.
My family is trying to navigate how to respond to God’s gracious action in Christ as we maneuver a transformation of our previous ways of celebrating. This comes with sadness, and struggle, which many of us face in many different ways. It could be loss of a loved one, loss of job or home, separation from loved ones, pain, illness or other situations that we feel separate us from the joy and merriment that we feel we are supposed to be experiencing. My joy comes from knowing that there is no place that God the Son has not travelled for you and me. Nothing that can remove you, or I, from God’s grasp of love for the living, and for the saints that have died before us. Our HOPE rests in a merciful, gracious God who remains present through life’s ups and downs, and who remains faithful to all the world! Be Still and know that God is God, who is our refuge and strength. Amen.