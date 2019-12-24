How can we continue to celebrate the Christmas season?
Some mysteries are so profound and all-encompassing that they cannot be limited to one day on the calendar. Surely Christmas is one of these “too big to squeeze into one day” feasts. That God the Son became human and was born of the Virgin Mary should still be in our minds and hearts as we celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord (Jan 5) and the Baptism of the Lord (Jan. 12.) Some Christians in different places of the world give each other gifts not on Christmas Day but on the Epiphany to connect with the gifts of the three wise men.
How can we possibly celebrate Christmas for two and a half weeks? One way is to try to avoid listening to Christmas music before Christmas. (I have a large stack of Christmas CDs that I play on heavy rotation during the Christmas season.) Your church is probably still using Christmas songs during this season. If your Christmas goodies are gone, why not make some more? I would humbly suggest that our prayer at home also reflect the Christmas mystery of God with us through Jesus, born at Bethlehem. Here are a few intercessions from my prayer book from the Christmas season:
“Son of God, you were with the Father in the beginning, and in the fullness of time you became a man,
— give us a brother’s (and a sister’s) love for all people. You became poor to make us rich; you emptied yourself that we might be lifted up by your lowliness and share in your glory,
—make us faithful ministers of your Gospel. You shone on those who dwelt in darkness and the shadow of death,
—give us holiness, justice and peace.”
Many of us do not get to enjoy the company of all our family and friends on Christmas Eve or Day. It would be a wonderful way to continue to celebrate Christmas by going to visit family or friends during these days, especially if they are elderly and do not get out much. We can brighten their day bringing them the joy of this holy season.
Finally, even if your Christmas tree needs to go because it has become a fire hazard, consider leaving other Christmas decorations up in your home throughout the Christmas season. It is a small way to remind everyone in the house and those who stop by that we are still celebrating Christmas and the Incarnation, Christ come in flesh.