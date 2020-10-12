More than 40 businesses and 17 nonprofit organizations have applied for more than $1.3 million in grants through the CARES Act program being administered by Meeker County EDA.
But more could benefit from assistance if the county were to loosen its restrictions on the CARES funding, according to County Board member Mike Housman. So, on his suggestion, during its Oct. 6 meeting the board approved a motion to allow the EDA discretion in determining fund distribution.
“We’ve been trying to be very diligent, trying to make sure that the awards that were given were awards that were needed, not handing out candy to folks that don’t need candy,” Housman said. “But what we are recognizing is that a lot of these businesses that have applied, they aren’t really, because of PPE (personal protective equipment) and other things, they’re not experiencing a huge loss through the end of July, but there’s August and September and the rest of the year where they’re going to continue to suffer.”
The EDA, which is serving as the fiscal agent for distributing the funds, has received 43 business applications requesting about $1.1 million in grants. Almost $280,000 of that amount has already been distributed to 22 applicants, Virnig said.
Meanwhile, the 17 nonprofits have requested $238,600 in funding, with eight of those applicants receiving nearly $72,000 so far.
Meeker County and its various cities and townships has a CARES Act funding total of almost $3 million, and about $2.2 million has been allocated for various projects, from government, businesses and nonprofits.
In a memo, Lisa Graphenteen, an EDA consultant, told the board that restaurants, salons and other businesses will continue to be “negatively impacted by Executive Orders,” and so asked that the original deadline of July 31 impact be extended.
Housman said that the goal is not to put any businesses in a better position than they were before the pandemic and executive orders, but to “make them whole.”
County Administrator Paul Virnig said Housman “hit the nail on the head” with his assessment.
“The tough times are really coming for some of the businesses that haven’t been able to get back to normal business, if you will,” Virnig said. “We are going to be seeing a lot worse in the future months, some tough times for some businesses.”
In his request for greater flexibility in the county’s CARES Act guidelines, Housman said not every business model fits neatly into the criteria for grants. In some cases, he said, owners might not paying themselves a salary, so their small business’ profit-and-loss statement “doesn’t look like they’re hurting, but they have not money for groceries at home.”
The EDA will “not go crazy,” with its decision making, Housman said, “but look at some alternate periods for financials maybe kick it out to the end of August or September and factor into other things we know they are dealing with now or know that are coming.”
Commissioner Beth Oberg, who offered the motion to give the EDA great discretion in grant decisions, said she thought it appropriate.
“Use all the discretion you need to make sure the money goes where it’s needed,” Oberg said.