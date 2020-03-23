Meeker County had 295 registered feedlots in 2019, according a report to the Meeker County Board March 18.
County feedlot officer Ann Steinhaus told the board that of the 295 feedlots required to register, there were 213 in the 50 to 299 animal units category. The county had just one farm in the 300 to 999 animal-unit category.
In other actions:
- Commissioners approved a new position of dispatch supervisor, approving a salary, with the position to be filled later.
- Two AIS grants received approval — $3,000 awarded to Dassel Area Long Lake Association, and $2,000 to Lake Washington Association.
In personnel-related action, the board:
- approved changing the status of corrections officers Chantell Anderson Otto and Michael Kern from part-time to full-time;
- approved the hire of Angela Manuel as part-time dispatcher;
- approved the promotion of social worker Amy Inglett to supervisor level C52.