Five games into a new season, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato girls hockey team already is halfway to its win total from last season.
The Dragons, who finished 8-15-2 last year, improved to 4-1 on the season with a pair of weekend wins at North Shore and Moose Lake Area.
Grace Walsh and Lydia Niemela scored in Friday’s 2-0 win over North Shore.
The Dragons controlled the game for the most part, firing 22 shots on goal, while allowing just six shots from North Shore.
It was a much more closely contested affair Saturday night at Riverside Ice Arena in Moose Lake, where the Dragons found themselves down 2-0 after the first period.
But Sophia Hillmann scored at 9:53 of the second period to draw LDC within a goal, and Alyssa Olson got a goal just two minutes into the third period to tie it.
The teams went back and forth in the third, with Moose Lake getting 13 shots to LDC’s 10. But the Dragons ended up with the shot that counted, getting a goal from Walsh with just over a minute to play in regulation. Kristin Foley assisted on the score, her team-leading fifth assist of the season.
The Dragons have outscored the opposition 17-7 in the first five games of the season, including a seven-goal explosion in their season-opener against Prairie Center.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato was scheduled to play at section rival New Ulm Tuesday, then return to the ice for a home game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, against Delano-Rockford.
Result Saturday
Litchfield 3, Moose Lake Area 2
LDC 0 1 2 — 3
Moose Lake Area 2 0 0 — 2
First period: ML-Gracie Hartl (Raechel Painovich) :22; ML-Sandra Ribich (Hartl) 8:48.
Second period: LDC-Sophia Hillmann (unassisted) 9:53.
Third period: LDC-Alyssa Olson (Emily Johnson) 1:59; LDC-Grace Walsh (Kristin Foley) 15:56.
Goalie: LDC-Sophie Stilwell 27 saves/29 shots. ML-Julia Jusczak 26 saves/29 shots.
Result Friday
Litchfield 2, North Shore 0
LDC 0 1 1 — 2
North Shore 0 0 0 — 0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: LDC-Grace Walsh (Sophia Hillmann) 13:03.
Third period: LDC-Lydia Niemela (Hillmann) 4:23.
Goalies: LDC-Avery Stilwell 6 saves/6 shots. NS-Megan Larson 20 saves/22 shots.