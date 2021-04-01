Most people don’t anticipate starting their dream job in the midst of a global pandemic — a task made even more challenging when your dream job is in long term care. But, that’s exactly what Holly Zwilling, the executive director at Ecumen Litchfield did when she assumed the leadership role at the senior living community in January 2021.
“This is the position I dreamed about when I returned to school, and I’m excited about our amazing team and our commitment to making the best home for our residents,” Zwilling said.
“Ecumen Litchfield has been an important part of this community for so many years,” Zwilling said. “It’s an honor to do what we do because we know we’re making a difference. Our approach is, ‘You may be one person, but to one person you are everything.’”
Prior to her role as executive director, Zwilling worked as a physical therapy assistant for 17 years, then acquired an EMT degree and then bachelor’s degree in health care administration. Since taking on the executive director position, Zwilling has been focused on doing just that and has assembled a team of leaders to build on Ecumen’s legacy of honoring and serving their residents, tenants and the greater community.
Among the new team members are Beth Kern, who recently started in the role of RN clinical director at Ecumen Litchfield, and Stephanie Pautzke, LPN. Both joined the Litchfield team from Ecumen’s Home Care and Hospice team.
Among the changes occurring at Ecumen Litchfield is the return of Meals on Wheels for the broader Litchfield community.
“Not only do we provide meals for our tenants,” said Rachael Voight, dining manager at Ecumen Litchfield, “we also are reaching out into the community by providing hot, balanced meals delivered to homes seven days a week. We have a wonderful team of volunteer drivers who make these deliveries for us.”