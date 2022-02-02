As he faced bleachers full of energetic students one recent morning at Litchfield Middle School, Dave Eisenmann admitted that times have changed since he was their age.
That’s not all bad, he said, but some changes have made it a lot more difficult for young people just entering their teenage years. Technology is one of those especially tricky double-edged swords – providing both good in terms of communication, education and entertainment, but also the potential for bad in the form of things like cyber-bullying and an unhealthy self-image.
“The tools are always changing, but how to use them and even use them safely doesn’t change,” Eisenmann said as he introduced himself and his topic to the students. “We need to talk and think about how we’re going to use this technology appropriately. We can use technology to hurt one another, or we can use technology to build others up.”
Eisenmann, currently director of technology at Minnehaha Academy, has brought the message of healthy technology and social media habits to students, parents and others in speaking engagements since 2006. He’s offered his tips to more than 75,000 students, staff and parents in more than 150 schools, churches and businesses throughout the Midwest, in addition to speaking at national conferences. In 2015, he was named one of the National School Boards Association’s “20 To Watch” technology leaders in the country.
Litchfield Middle School Principal Chelsea Brown invited Eisenmann to speak to students during two assemblies one morning in early January. As a companion effort, Brown arranged for Eisenmann to give a virtual presentation for parents and other members of the public at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
In a message to parents, Brown said Eisenmann’s presentation “will provide you with the top tips for raising tech-healthy kids.”
In today’s technology-dominated world, there’s plenty to think about when it comes to being a “tech-healthy kid,” Eisenmann said during his presentation to students. But he simplified the message into three main ideas.
1. Building others up through technology
This is a topic most students are familiar with these days, Eisenmann said, having heard many times about the evils of cyber-bullying, or perhaps being the victim of it themselves.
Bullying has been around as long as any of us can remember, but technology, especially social media applications, has amplified its reach and the damage it can do, he said.
“Back when I was in school, there was only bullying, because I grew up pre-technology. And some of your parents and teachers did, too,” Eisenmann told students. “If someone was picking on me, and I got picked on a lot at school, if someone was picking on me, it was right in the room with me. They couldn’t post something for the whole school to see or take a picture and send it to a whole bunch of people to make fun of me like it can happen now to you guys. ”
Surveys indicate that one in four teens has been cyber-bullied, Eisenmann said, and only one in 10 ever tells an adult about it.
The good news is that cyber-bullying can often be stopped, if people are willing to address it. Most of the time, digital “bystanders” don’t attempt to intervene, simply scrolling by or ignoring hurtful posts about others, he said.
“When you do something, you can put a stop to it more than half the time,” he said. “So, if you choose to step in and tell someone, ‘Hey, you know, that’s not cool. Don’t say that about that person,’ or maybe even question them to say, ‘Why are you sending those things or posting those things,’ that’s stepping in and doing something to try and put a stop to it. And you can make a big difference.”
2. Keeping the screen clean and appropriate
While few young people — or even many adults — think about it, a person’s digital activities live on forever. Some social media apps like Snapchat might lead the user to believe that messages are there for a moment, then gone. Unfortunately, Eisenmann said, the digital record is saved, even when it no longer shows up on their smartphone.
“What we don’t realize is that same message goes into the ‘cloud’ … that Snapchat, where they have a copy of the picture. You need to keep track and pay attention to who is controlling your image, that’s something you guys can control.
Eisenmann said he likes to invoke the “grandma rule” when it comes to social media posts. As in, if it’s not something you’d want your grandma to see, you probably should consider not posting it.
“And then you’ll have clean screens and content and you won’t end up, hopefully, you know, getting into some sort of situation where you would be perhaps embarrassed about this digital footprint that you have created, your digital footprint,” he said.
The thing about a digital footprint is it won’t “wash away with the next wave over at Lake Ripley or anything like that,” Eisenmann said. “So that means the stuff that you guys are doing right now, here at Litchfield Middle School, matters. And the things that you are digitizing and putting on Google matters. I’m not here today to say that you shouldn’t put anything on digital media. But let’s be careful about the things that you are posting.”
3. Strike a healthy digital balance
Social media can become — in fact, is built to become — addictive, Eisenmann said. If users, young and old alike, aren’t careful, it can take over their lives in an unhealthy way.
In many cases, he said, the older one gets, the more dependent they become on technology.
“You can already see by looking at your parents, looking at the adults in your life, looking at older siblings … how much time they’re spending on their devices,” Eisenmann said. “They may not be able to go without looking at their device for even a few minutes.”
He mentioned work by the Center for Humane Technology, which has begun trying to educate people about how dependent the world has become on technology and social media. The dependence has grown to manipulation, Eisenmann said, by social media and technology companies.
“They have this goal to get us to spend more time on our devices, more time in our video games, more time on TikTok or Snapchat, or social media, because they want to advertise things to us,” Eisenmann explained. “And so they’re doing some very complex things, where they’re using psychology, and brain science to get us to become even more addicted to our technology.”
He recommended that the students become more conscious of technology’s presence in their lives, even to use smartphone apps that monitor their “technology time” so they can make better decisions about balancing their digital lives with the rest of their lives.
“It’s estimated you will spend nine entire years of your life just looking down at your phone,” Eisenmann said. “I’m not talking computers or other things. So, think about how you’re using your time. And be sure to do other things with your time than just look at screens.”