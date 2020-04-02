Are you feeling stuck on coming up with ideas to entertain your toddler during the COVID-19 quarantine?
We’ve got you covered! Try these activities written by early-childhood, parent educators from Let’s Talk Kids.
Toddlers benefit from variety so we recommending choosing one or two activities a day from each topic area.
Pretend play
1. Act like a dog or cat. Practice drinking out of a bowl. Make sure to pet your child like an animal. Have your child make the appropriate animal noises.
2. Dress up as a super hero and save a pretend town.
3. Pretend to be a family member, wear their clothes and do their tasks. For instance, go to work or cook dinner.
4. Make your own grocery store. Pretend stocking shelves, buying items, checking out and bagging items.
5. Pretend to be your favorite character, say and do what they do.
Music
6. Make your plastic containers into a drum. Bang on this with a wooden spoon or small sticks.
7. Turn on music and have a dance party.
8. Sing songs.
9. Put a piece of wax paper over a comb to make your own kazoo.
10. Pretend to play instruments.
Creative art
11. Paint with toy cars- see what patterns the wheels make.
12. Practice cutting.
13. Glue together paper shapes to make art.
14. Play in shaving cream.
15. Rubbing art- put an item under a sheet of paper and rub a crayon over the top to see what emerges. For instance, put a drying rack under the paper or a puzzle piece, gently rub your crayon over the top to display the image.
Literacy
16. Put flour or sugar on a jelly roll pan. Draw letters in the substance.
17. Practice reciting letters on flashcards. If you don’t have any, make your own.
18. Read books.
19. Have your child “read” to you.
20. Write your child’s name on a piece of paper with many other names. Ask them to identify the right name.
Indoor fun/ household tasks
21. Allow your children to play with items in water in your kitchen sink. For instance, use measuring cups to pour or dump, spoons to stir and mix in soap.
22. Host a baking day.
23. Match socks.
24. Set up a cooking station so children can “cook.” Use plastic utensils, plastic bowls, etc.
25. Wash a baby doll. Allow your child to “wash” a plastic doll with a washrag, dish soap and dry off with a towel.
Large-motor skills
26. Play with a hula hoop.
27. Use a laundry basket to become your basketball hoop. Take turns shooting a ball into the hoop.
28. Play hockey using a flat object to “hit” under your couch or furniture.
29. Put a piece of painters tape on the floor in a straight line. Have your child jump over it or walk on it like a balance beam.
30. Play hide and seek.
31. Follow your child around and play follow the leader.
32. Practice balancing on one foot and then the other.
33. Toss a balloon back and forth.
34. Host a relay race.
35. Do yoga.
Outdoor play
(Please use common sense and only go outside if you feel comfortable with this.)
36. Go on a nature walk. Look for a bird, stick, tree and other fun things you can find.
37. Play I-spy and name objects for your child to find. For instance, I spy a white mailbox or a red car. Praise your child for finding the right object as you name them.
38. Host a scavenger hunt.
39. Run (or walk. down a hill.
40. Draw in sand with a stick.
Fine-motor skills
41. Cut a greeting card into pieces like a puzzle and practice putting it back together.
42. Sort objects into a muffin tin - for instance, give your child pom poms, raisins, cereal or other small objects you have around the house. Have your child sort each item into its own tin space.
43. Practice writing lines or drawing shapes.
44. Use a deck of playing cars and match colors or shapes. Have younger children sort the cards by color into a red pile and black pile. Older children can sort into hearts, diamonds, clubs and spades.
45. Create your own game. Draw a game board on a sheet of paper and have your child get from start to finish by rolling a dice.
46. Glue cotton balls onto a sheet of paper.
47. Stack cups or blocks.
Show Kindness
48. Create your own card to send to a friend or relative.
49. Do something nice for a family member like sharing a toy or special snack.
50. Make a video message to send to a loved one.
During this time of staying inside, the most important thing to remember is your child wants your time and attention. By doing some of these activities together, you can create memories for life!