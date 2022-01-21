A senior and a junior were chosen as Students of the Week for Jan. 24-28 by faculty at Litchfield High School.
Abagayle Shoutz, a senior, was nominated by family and consumer science teacher Linda Heggedal-Gust, who said Shoutz mentors middle school students as part of the LHS youth service program.
"She is always very conscientious, with a great work ethic," Heggedal-Gust wrote in her nomination. "Her positive attitude and desire for excellence are evident in all her endeavors."
Shoutz also has a "genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others," Heggedal-Gust wrote.
Shoutz is a member of Student Council, FFA and National Honor Society at LHS. She is enrolled in the post-secondary options, in which she has been taking classes for special education through Ridgewater College. She said she enjoys spending time with friends and family in her free time, and she also is a princess in the Litchfield royalty program.
She is the daughter of Jon and Crisi Shoutz of Litchfield.
Junior Emma Anderson was nominated by math teacher Bill Huhner, who said she has shown "tremendous growth and achievement in Algebra II since the beginning of the year."
Huhner also highlighted Anderson's "determination, hard work, and effort to understand the concepts being studied," as well as her "participation in class, including the discussions she has with her group and the great questions she asks."
Anderson is a member of the gymnastics and tennis teams, and she also is a member of the drumline in marching band. Outside of school, her hobbies and interests include guitar, drumming, photography, hiking, shopping and spending time with friends.
She is the daughter of Todd Anderson and Bridget Anderson, both of Litchfield.