ACGC September Students of the month
ACGC Junior-Senior High School announced its September Students of the Month last week. The students honored were: front, from left, Cole Malvin, Isaac Kalkbrenner, Branson Danielson, Audrie Palmer; second row, Dylan Gilberts, Kara Bredeson, Mercedes Rykhus, Jayden Carr; third row, Peyton DePoppe, McKenna Friauf; back, Ashley Crooks Wyatt Garvick, Madisyn Groenseth, Liberty Jans; not pictured, Emily Neuman and Gabriel Koglin.

