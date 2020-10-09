ACGC Junior-Senior High School announced its September Students of the Month last week. The students honored were: front, from left, Cole Malvin, Isaac Kalkbrenner, Branson Danielson, Audrie Palmer; second row, Dylan Gilberts, Kara Bredeson, Mercedes Rykhus, Jayden Carr; third row, Peyton DePoppe, McKenna Friauf; back, Ashley Crooks Wyatt Garvick, Madisyn Groenseth, Liberty Jans; not pictured, Emily Neuman and Gabriel Koglin.
ACGC announces Students of the Month
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
