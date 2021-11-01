The ACGC School Board and its teachers union have reached agreement on a two-year contract for the 2021-2023 school years.
The agreement features a 2.5% salary increase this year plus a 2% increase for the 2022-2023 year. Board Chair Megan Morrison explained during the Oct. 25 board meeting that the former 20-step grid was consolidated into18 steps, but the contract adds an extra 1.25% incentive for staff who serve the entire school year; this provision is to encourage teacher retention.
The new salary scale calls for a first-year beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree to earn a salary of $41,514 this year. Senior experienced teachers with master’s degrees or equivalent credits would earn $74,631 to $80,822.
The board also approved a health insurance contract with a product offered by the Minnesota Healthcare Consortium. Business Manager Wendy Holle reported that, by going out for bids and selecting this option, the district and its employees will save about 2% over current costs on their health insurance premiums. Had the district continued contracting with the current provider, premiums would have gone up about 9% on the most popular option, which includes a $2,000 deductible, she told the board.
Holle expressed optimism that the Consortium’s website will be easier for enrollees to navigate. Its high deductible plan also includes district contributions to health savings accounts, which aid staff in covering deductibles, co-pays and non-covered services.
Enrollment and attendance
Unlike most other state districts, ACGC schools did not lose enrollment last year during the COVID crisis, outgoing Superintendent Nels Onstad, serving at his last meeting, reported. Enrollment this fall is up slightly over last spring, from 845 to 869 now, Holle said.
Onstad said he thought the district’s expanded preschool offerings in recent years and provision of nine weeks of enriched summer school instruction last summer may have attracted new families to the district. Most state districts experienced lower standardized test scores last spring, likely related to COVID-related reduction of instruction. So expanded summer school programs were a federal fiscal priority.
Instead of losing students to open enrollment, as happened 10-20 years ago, ACGC now has a net gain of about 40 students through open enrollment, Onstad said. However, like most other rural communities, the ACGC area has experienced overall population decline in recent decades.
Daily attendance at ACGC has lagged behind district goals, however, the principals reported. Both buildings reported 93.5% average daily attendance, down from past attendance rates of 95 percent to 97 percent. Principal Kodi Goracke said that parents should keep children home when they exhibit disease symptoms. So due to the current situation, this decline is not unexpected, she indicated.
Like most rural Minnesota school districts, ACGC discontinued several virus-prevention protocols used last year. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that community transmission per capita in Meeker and Kandiyohi counties exceeds state averages, with positive cases in both counties more than doubling since mid-September.
Personnel matters
- The board gave the new interim superintendent Paul Carlson authority to access the Minnesota Department of Education’s secure website.
- A custodian contract was approved for Jose Posada. Two long-term substitute teachers, Alexandra Klinger and Jaclynn Condon, were hired. Paige Sparks was hired as a special ed paraprofessional.
- Resignations were accepted from special ed paraprofessional Amanda Anderson and clerk Jana Hald. Maternity leave was approved for Jennilee Pearson.
- The board made two coaching assignments: Chris Fellows as head baseball coach and Graciela Cardenbas for cheer coach.
- Lane changes for three teachers, Brendon Canavan, Jamie Mootz and David Williams, were approved.
- The board also adopted the annual certified staff seniority list.
Among other business:
- Snow removal contracts were approved for district facility sites.
- The board terminated an easement agreement with the city of Atwater that is no longer needs for access.
- Revised district policies on equal employment opportunities and staff development were adopted.