Megan Morrison is the new chair of the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board. She was elected during the board’s reorganizational meeting Jan. 8.
The former chair, Michael Hendrickson, was elected vice chair. Jeanna Lilleberg was re-elected clerk, and Sarah Blom was elected treasurer. All of the officers were unanimously chosen.
Blom was welcomed back to the board after a four-year hiatus: the Atwater woman had served a four-year term from 2012-2016.
Another Atwater woman, Katie Cunningham, was welcomed to the ACGC Board Friday. She was elected to the board, along with Blom and Lilleberg, who was re-elected to another term, in November.
Blom and Cunningham replace recently retired board members Diane Rivard and Randy Kaisner, whose terms expired in December.
The other board members, Hendrickson, Morrison, Paul Rasmussen and Scott Stafford are midway through their terms, which expire at the end of 2022.
The school board also conducted routine designations during its reorganizing process, such as authorizing signatories and assigning contract authority.
Following discussion, board members were assigned to ACGC’s various committees and appointed as representatives to state and regional groups, including the state high school league and Minnesota School Boards Association.
Board salaries were set at $1,200 per year, plus a $425 stipend for the chair and $325 for clerk. This is the same compensation as last year.
Regular board meetings were set for the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m., with the exception of December, when it will be the third Monday. Most meetings will be conducted in the media center in Grove City, but the board decided to meet at the Atwater building in September and in Cosmos in April.