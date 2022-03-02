Atwater-Grove City-Cosmos School District has a new superintendent.
John Regan, who currently serves as finance director for the Staples-Motley School District, will take over the administrative reins at ACGC this summer.
Following the unexpected resignation of Nels Onstad in October, the ACGC School Board had been conducting a rigorous search, while retired New London-Spicer Superintendent Paul Carlson provided interim administrative support for the district on a contract effective through June 30.
The ACGC Board conducted six candidate interviews from Feb. 14-16 and settled on Regan as the best fit for the district at this time. School officials indicated there were 13 applicants for the post.
Regan’s three-year contract stipulates a $128.000 salary for 2022-2023, $130,000 for 2023-2024 and $132,000 for 2024-2025. It also includes benefits and a $4,000 moving expense allowance. A motion to approve the contract passed unanimously, but board members expressed some concerns about a more-generous-than-usual benefits package.
Since the district recently lost its business manager, Wendy Holle, to a private accounting firm, Regan’s background in finance will likely be helpful to the ACGC Board at this time. In the meantime, the district signed a contract Monday with Todd Netzke of School Management Services, headquartered in Byron, to perform fiscal services for the district until a suitable replacement for Holle can be found. Netzke said an SMS employee would probably be in the district about one day per week and perform the rest of his/her tasks virtually.
This SMS solution appeared feasible to the board. School officials noted that, pro-rated at an annual rate of $93,024, the cost would be about $20,000 lower than a full-time accountant’s salary and benefits.
Hendrickson resigns
School Board member Michael Hendrickson, who has missed several board meetings in recent months, submitted his resignation from the board, effective Feb. 22. Hendrickson had been a school board member for 11 years, and spent several of those years as board chairman. He was currently serving as vice chairman.
Carlson told the board that the vacancy would be permanently filled following the general election in November, but that the board is obliged to appoint someone to fill the vacancy as soon as possible. Four of the board members present favored having a former school board member fill the post temporarily, and one, Jeanna Lilleberg, thought it might be appropriate for someone new to “try it out” to see if it was a good fit. After discussion, the board voted 4-1 to appoint former school board member Randy Kaiser to the post.
Board members expressed gratitude to Hendrickson for his years of service.