Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Board inducted two new school board members, Tracy Smith and Christine Buer, at its reorganizational meeting earlier this month.
Officers for 2023 were elected as follows: Chairman Megan Morrison; Vice Chairman Katie Cunningham; Clerk Jeanna Lilleberg; Treasurer Sara Blom.
School Board compensation was set at $100 per meeting with an annual salary stipend for the Board chair at $500 and $400 for the clerk.
Regular 2023 school board meetings were set for the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m., with the exception of December, when it will be the third Monday. Most meetings will be conducted at the ACGC Junior/Senior High School Media Center in Grove City, except for April, when it will take place at the Cosmos building and September, when at Atwater Elementary.
Board committee and workshop sessions will be conducted on the second Mondays at the same time, with special school board meetings occasionally following a few of those sessions.