Approximately a dozen citizens attended the June 28 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board meeting to hear comments by Christine Buer of Grove City and Jeff Niedenthal of Swede Grove Township.
Buer’s concerns were related to alleged inappropriate behavior, in person or on social media, by ACGC staff. She asked the board to take action against at least one individual and to conduct annual background checks on school staff. Although the behavior in question was not specified, Buer said that children could be “indoctrinated” or have “their minds or souls poisoned” and that the alleged behavior “lacks dignity” and was thus against school district policy.
Niedenthal, who run unsuccessfully for the ACGC Board in 2020, presented slides about proposed curriculum changes he said reflected “critical race theory.” The theory, according to Niedenthal’s notes, has several definitions, but his primary fears appeared to be that if children are taught about historical racial inequities in the United States, it might harm them, and that information about other important events in history could be neglected. One slide also raised concerns about “ethnic studies” that highlight achievements of racial minorities.
It was the second time that Niedenthal, a local Republican activist, has warned the board about potential changes in state social studies curriculum. The Minnesota Department of Education periodically reviews curriculum content and recommends changes.
The board took no action on either presentation. Details had not on been on the evening’s agenda.
Budget adopted
The board approved the 2021-2022 budget as presented by Business Manager Wendy Holle. Recent changes in original estimates were prompted by several factors, including a projected three-pupil increase in district enrollment, and last week’s 2.54 percent legislative increase in state general education aid.
The budget anticipates $10.8 million in revenue (a decrease of 2.8% from last year) and expenses of $11.3 million (a decrease of about 5%). (There were some unusual higher expenses last year due to operating in a “distance learning” or “hybrid” mode for several months.)
The budget calls for spending more than the district expects to receive by tapping surplus reserves. It is district policy, Holle noted, to maintain a 20% fund balance (or enough to cover approximately three months’ expenses) in the various funds to allow for cash flow. The 2021-22 budget would “spend down” existing reserves to approximately 21.5 %. (Modifications to this budget are likely once final enrollment numbers and staffing needs are settled this fall.)
Summer programs update
Principals Kodi Goracke and Robin Wall gave positive reports on summer school. Approximately 200 students have been attending each day. More students have also been involved in summer recreational activities sponsored by Community Education. Five busloads of children in grades K-8 arrive each day for summer school and recreation.
Meanwhile, at the high school, several students have made progress in algebra coursework and in credit recovery.
“Some students did not succeed in distance learning,” Superintendent Nels Onstad told the board.
While not all of the dozen or so seniors who fell behind on credits during distance learning periods have earned credits required to graduate, most have, he added.
Onstad and the principals praised teachers who had been willing to give up much of their summer break to help students catch up on learning. Many districts offered only two or three weeks of summer school, he said, compared to up to nine weeks at ACGC. The board approved a memorandum of understanding for summer compensation for teachers who are working the extra hours.
After many weeks away from their classmates during the past year and a half, Onstad observed that students appear excited and eager to be participating in summer school.
Personnel changes
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of kindergarten teacher Karly Senger, agriculture teacher Victoria Halvorson and golf coach Quincy McNeil. Contracts were approved for paraprofessionals Rylie Wilner, Lana Garding, Ian Schmidt and Janet Amaya, and for accounting clerk Jessica Graham. Board Chair Megan Morrison told the board that teacher contract negotiations had been put on temporary hold pending further review of recent state aid legislation.
In other business
- The board renewed its Property/Casualty Liability Insurance contract for 2021-2022 with Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust (MIST) for $115,946.50, approximately $1,700 more than last year’s premium.
- Onstad reported progress on seasonal improvements to the physical plant. Some extra COVID-related aid is being spent on improving air quality in district buildings, he noted.