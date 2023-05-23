ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

After reviewing five candidates for the superintendent vacancy at the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City schools, the ACGC Board decided to interview two finalists for a one-year interim post.

All of the candidates had the requisite state licensure for being a superintendent, but the amount and range of experience in administrative leadership varied. Referring to the applicants using numbers, board members discussed the merits of several applicants, finally settling, by a 6-1 vote, on Kristopher Lynk and Bradley Johnson. Board member Christine Buer favored a third candidate and voted “nay” on the majority’s selections.

