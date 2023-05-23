After reviewing five candidates for the superintendent vacancy at the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City schools, the ACGC Board decided to interview two finalists for a one-year interim post.
All of the candidates had the requisite state licensure for being a superintendent, but the amount and range of experience in administrative leadership varied. Referring to the applicants using numbers, board members discussed the merits of several applicants, finally settling, by a 6-1 vote, on Kristopher Lynk and Bradley Johnson. Board member Christine Buer favored a third candidate and voted “nay” on the majority’s selections.
The successful applicant is expected to replace ACGC’s outgoing superintendent, John Regan, who is leaving June 30 after one year on the job. He resigned earlier this month.
Consensus of the board was, since this is a one-year interim post, and a more extensive search was not undertaken, that the negotiating committee should interview the finalists and make its recommendation at an upcoming special school board meeting. This committee includes board Chairwoman Megan Morrison and two other board members, Scott Stafford and Sarah Blom.
A full, formal search for a long-term superintendent is expected to take place during the 2023-24 school year. The ACGC District has experienced turnover in this position over the past five years, with three individuals holding the post since longtime superintendent and high school principal Sherri Broderius retired.