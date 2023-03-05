ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

After two years of modest deficit spending, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board wants to close its budget gap by about $200.000.

Not all of the proposed adjustments would be in the form of cuts, Superintendent John Regan told the board Feb. 27, after a 2023-2034 budget had been given its first look by the district’s Finance Committee. The committee found a few other revenue sources, he said. But facing a slightly lower enrollment than last year, and seeking to balance the district’s revenue and expenditures for the first time in three years, the committee is taking what Regan, Business Manager Blake Stoltman and a board member of the Finance Committee, Scott Stafford, termed a “conservative approach” to next year’s budgeting process. This may require adjusting administrative and classroom staff assignments to better match available revenue.

Tags