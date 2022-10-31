Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board’s meeting last week featured little action, but much discussion. The centerpiece was the latest North Star Data ratings of schools across the state. The ratings, done every three years, compare student performance, attendance and graduation rates over the previous three-year period.

Superintendent John Regan reported that, statewide, only 40.5% of students meet or exceed proficiency in math and 45.67% in reading. Although ACGC students did slightly better, at 41.14% in math and 48.19% in reading, the fact that less than half of all students perform at what should be expected as “proficient” at their grade level appeared disturbing to board members.

Tags