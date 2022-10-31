Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board’s meeting last week featured little action, but much discussion. The centerpiece was the latest North Star Data ratings of schools across the state. The ratings, done every three years, compare student performance, attendance and graduation rates over the previous three-year period.
Superintendent John Regan reported that, statewide, only 40.5% of students meet or exceed proficiency in math and 45.67% in reading. Although ACGC students did slightly better, at 41.14% in math and 48.19% in reading, the fact that less than half of all students perform at what should be expected as “proficient” at their grade level appeared disturbing to board members.
Regan and High School/Middle School Principal Robin Wall noted that there was only one “normal” school year, 2019, reported in the ratings, with the other recent years being affected by the statewide pandemic shutdowns, public health restrictions and widespread staff and student absences caused by the COVID virus.
“Covid is in the middle of this,” said Regan. “Nobody has recovered from their data levels in 2019. Everything dropped so much because their learning got disrupted …. Last year was normal as far as kids coming back to school, but it was still a bad year.”
Wall noted that tests are given to all students at the specified grade levels, including special education students.
The board discussed how to get proficiency scores higher. The numbers show that, once students fall behind, they have a hard time catching up. The rate of improvement from one cycle to the next has not increased much at ACGC; other districts in the state do slightly better on improvement, year to year.
When it came to North Star graduation outcomes and attendance data, ACGC did significantly better than other schools in the state. Statewide, 75.67% of ninth-graders graduate from high school in four years; ACGC’s rate was 96.7%. After seven years, state averages climb to 82.75%, with ACGC rating at 97.78%.
“I’m always real proud of our graduation numbers,” Wall said.
The district’s attendance ratings also exceed state averages, with 89.29% of ACGC students in class more than 90% of school days; the state average is 81.27%. In response to board questions, Regan said these rates are based on both excused and unexcused absences.
Wall and board member Katie Cunningham cautioned that each year’s state tests are done on a different group of kids, so it is important to look at “trending data, not just a one-year comparison.” Wall also noted that the North Star data do not include ratings on the science test, and that ACGC students “did great in science.”
ACGC was excluded from one North Star statistic: English language proficiency. Although the number of English Language Learning students is growing at ACGC, at least 20 ELL students need to take the state standardized tests for the district to be rated in that category, and ACGC fell short of that minimum.
Regan and Wall made suggestions about how the district might go about improving proficiency and numbers in the various areas rated. The next North Star Data report is scheduled for 2025.
Enrollment was another topic of conversation at the Oct. 24 meeting. Business Manager Blake Stoltman said, “We based our budget on what we had at year end and carried it forward.” Yet there are now 25 fewer students at ACGC, for a total of 838. Since staffing and supplies were based on last year’s May enrollment of 863, and most general education revenue comes from the state of Minnesota on a per-pupil formula, this means that the district’s budget might be $250,000 short by the end of the year.
Stoltman indicated that, to protect the district’s bottom line, the board might need to notify a few staff of nonrenewal of their contracts next spring, and then have to re-hire them if enrollment bounces back, “but I understand the emotional aspect of that,” he added.
He and Regan noted that last year’s enrollment now appears to have been an outlier, as this year’s number is similar to what the district experienced in the two prior years.
There appears to be no single cause for the drop. Several families are known to have moved out of the district, but then, others have moved in. Open enrollment to nearby districts has historically been a factor, but in recent years, ACGC has been bringing in more students from outside than it has been losing, for a net gain.
Instead, Stoltman and Wall noted, more families appear to be pulling their children out to do home schooling. Online “distance learning” is another popular option. Wall noted that some alternative learning programs in the area have lower graduation requirements than ACGC, appealing to some who lost credits during the COVID pandemic.
Regan told the board that administrators would seek more precise reasons for the enrollment decline and get back to the board on the findings.
It was noted that high school students enrolled in Post Secondary Options classes remain on the district’s rolls, but the district needs to pay the college’s tuition, which takes away funds from the local school.
Board Clerk Jeanna Lilleberg reported that the Minnesota School Boards Association is considering a resolution to require colleges that enroll public school students in post-secondary options classes to communicate with the students’ home districts. “Some students get into trouble and we don’t find out about it until they drop a class,” she said. “This happens regularly,” she added, noting that it amounts to a “waste of taxpayer money.”
The board discussed guidelines for PSO enrollment, but found them fairly broad, and determined that, under current law, there’s not much a local board can do to screen PSO students, if a college is willing to accept them. Other board members noted that PSO is a good option for some, allowing them to obtain college credits without paying tuition. Wall added that the college-credit classes offered on site at ACGC include regular feedback from an in-person instructor.
Among other business:
• In personnel matters, the board hired Kelly Weseman, Ashley Needham and Amy Pederson as paraprofessionals and terminated the employment of paraprofessional Kevin Johnson. Bethany Barka was granted maternity leave. Four teachers were granted lane changes based on educational credits they had acquired, pending further review of carryover credits from one of the applicants.
• Building and Grounds supervisor Tom Fordyce reported that the new elementary playground is complete except for some landscaping work. The “punch list” on summer renovations at the high school is complete except for one tile replacement.
• Wall reported on two very well attended and successful events: the high school musical, Charlotte’s Web, and Homecoming Week. She also said the “Ignite the Future” career exploration event for tenth graders at Ridgewater College was a good experience.
• Under the district’s new superintendent, the board embarked on a process of more thoroughly and regularly reviewing and revising district policies. A list of nine policies ranging from Family and Medical leave, mandated reporting, drug and alcohol testing/use to Internet use were reviewed by the board, after having been previously evaluated by the district’s reinstated Policy Committee.
• Future meetings of the school board were scheduled as follows: Workshop for superintendent evaluation and discussion on new board member orientation, Tues., Nov. 1, 6 p.m.
Canvas school board election results: Nov. 15, 7 a.m.
Next regular school board meeting: Nov. 28, 6 p.m.