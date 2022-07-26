New Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Superintendent John Regan spent most of last week’s school board meeting listening to board members and administrative staff prepare for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Foremost on the board’s minds during its July 25 meeting was the revision of a half-dozen handbooks for faculty, parents, students and extracurricular coaches. These handbooks are updated annually and, for the most part, remain basically the same. A tweaking of cell phone usage policy here; a wording change or two there. As board treasurer Sara Blom acknowledged — it can be a tedious job, and one for which she appreciates staff input. Regan asked the board how he could facilitate the process of revising handbooks and school policies in the future.
The board also approved a 10-year long-term facilities maintenance plan. Business Manager Blake Stoltman acknowledged that this plan was, in reality, more of a guesstimate than an estimate, as infrastructure longevity can be uncertain. But the LTFM is a planning tool that helps the state department of education know how much money schools may need, he told the board. For example, the approved plan calls for spending about $100,000 on replacing roof systems in 2024 and $200,000 in 2030, and about $15,000 on roofing maintenance during the other years — but nobody is certain if the roofs in question may have a longer or shorter life span than expected. “It’s a shot in the dark, based on previous data,” Stoltman acknowledged.
Stoltman also told the board that he will be wrapping up spending most of the remaining COVID-related state and federal funds during July. The board had authorized spending much of it on equipment and furnishings.
Later in the meeting, the board approved an e-learning plan, which is likely to be implemented in the event of a major snow or ice storm this coming winter. The plan builds on strategies the district found effective when students could not attend class in person during the pandemic, such as having frequently updated “learning packets” to send home prior to threatening weather with younger students and homework assignment and completion strategies for older students, along with virtual accessibility to teachers for six hours during the school day.
Teaching vacancies filled
Although there are still a few vacancies to fill prior to the first week of school, most staff for the 2022-2023 year has been hired, principals reported. The board approved contracts with Graciela Cardenas for English Language Learner coordinator and Jamie Mootz for summer school special education work. Resignations were accepted from social worker Taylor Balkan and third grade teacher Jocelyn Benson.
Summer school just wrapped up at ACGC, with 170 K-3 students in attendance at the elementary school in Atwater. Principal Kodi Goracke expressed appreciation for those staff who enthusiastically offered to work for half their summer to help students catch up on academics — and challenge themselves with creative enrichment sessions.