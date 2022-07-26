ACGC Logo

New Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Superintendent John Regan spent most of last week’s school board meeting listening to board members and administrative staff prepare for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Foremost on the board’s minds during its July 25 meeting was the revision of a half-dozen handbooks for faculty, parents, students and extracurricular coaches. These handbooks are updated annually and, for the most part, remain basically the same. A tweaking of cell phone usage policy here; a wording change or two there. As board treasurer Sara Blom acknowledged — it can be a tedious job, and one for which she appreciates staff input. Regan asked the board how he could facilitate the process of revising handbooks and school policies in the future.

Tags