The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board is seeking public input on its school superintendent selection. Although New London-Spicer’s retired superintendent Paul Carlson is serving as part-time interim superintendent for the remainder of the current school year, the board is seeking a permanent replacement for Nels Onstad, who left Oct. 31 after four and a half years of service with the district.
District residents and staff are encouraged to fill out a survey, available from the district office in Grove City or on the district website at www.acgc.k12.mn.us
Carlson noted that, as of the Nov. 22 school board meeting, 72 people have submitted a survey. The deadline to submit the survey is Dec. 5.
Carlson also reported that ACGC School Board Chairwoman Megan Morrison has been selected for the 2022 All-State School Board and will be honored at an upcoming Minnesota School Boards Association Leadership Conference banquet on Jan. 13. Morrison and Sarah Blom attended a recent education conference and told the board about sessions they had attended.
Among other business at the Nov. 22 meeting:
- In personnel matters, Tracy Swanson was hired as payroll clerk, a lane change was approved for Taryn Wood and maternity leave was granted for Katie Ashburn. The retirement of tech paraeducator Mary Evenson was approved. The board also adopted a seniority list for non-certified district staff.
- Grove City resident Jeff Niedenthal told the board that public comment on the proposed state social studies curriculum standards are being received until Dec. 14. The standards may be seen on the Minnesota Department of Education website. He also encouraged the board to have a balance of political views represented on any district curriculum advisory committee.
- Elementary Principal Kodi Goracke reported a 97 percent attendance rate at recent parent-teacher conferences.
- High-Middle School Principal Robin Wall reported that homework help is offered on Wednesdays after school. Teachers in all subject areas are expected to be available.
- Wall told the board that eight students (six full time, two part-time) are enrolled in post secondary options at colleges, and four more attend college on line. Forty students are enrolled in the district’s College Now program and one is enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program in Paynesville. A recent check revealed that 40 of the 69 ACGC seniors have applied to a college at this point in time.
- Approximately $7,000 in local contributions for extra- and co-curricular activities were accepted by the board.
- The school calendar was adjusted to have students attend classes only through noon (high school) and 12:15 p.m. (elementary) on Dec. 23. The elementary winter concert is scheduled for that morning. Teachers and other staff will remain on duty all day.
- The annual Truth in Taxation Hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, followed by a regular school board meeting.