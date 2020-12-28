At its final meeting of 2020, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board unanimously approved a modestly higher levy for 2021.
Next year's total levy is almost $44,000 more than this year’s $3 million levy, with increases only in the general fund, which covers staff salaries, benefits and supplies for the district’s K-12 programs. Levies for debt service and community service (which funds the district’s preschool and community education) will decline slightly.
The small (1.45%) increase did not attract an audience or any public comments at the Dec. 21 Truth in Taxation hearing, but Business Manager Wendy Holle led the board through an analysis of the district’s finances and the rationale behind small adjustments to this next year’s financial needs. As a result of the relatively minor changes, most property taxpayers should not see much change in the school portion of their taxes.
The final levy numbers adopted were $1,428,847.20 for the general levy (a $61,377 increase); $172,377.23 for community services (decrease of $7,999) and $1,449,811.81 for debt service (decrease of $9416.62), for a total of $3,051.036.24.
Documents presented show that most of the money funding ACGC’s budget comes from the State of Minnesota; and about 3% from the federal government. The property tax levy funds approximately 10 percent. Holle reminded the audience that, if people have concerns about the valuation of their particular property, they should contact their county assessor’s office for an explanation, or to request a re-assessment.
Another bit of financial business was to approve the annual audit, as presented by representative of the Bergen KDV Ltd. accounting firm. As in past years, the auditors found the district to be in compliance with generally accepted accounting procedures. The district passed its audit with no irregularities, and a few recommended modifications to internal controls.
Return to school plans
The district is planning to have elementary students return to in-person classes Jan. 18. Grades 7-12 will remain in distance learning until the end of the semester, resuming a hybrid learning (two days in-person per week) on Jan. 28. Superintendent Nels Onstad explained that COVID numbers in the ACGC ZIP codes had peaked on Nov. 30. Numbers had improved significantly since then with, as of the Dec. 21 meeting, only one student and one staff member being actively positive, with a handful of others quarantined, pending results of tests. Numbers have declined as well in both Meeker and Kandiyohi counties, he said.
Administrators discussed the situation at length, explaining how staff had provided input, and answering questions. The board unanimously approved the Return to School plan as presented.
Onstad said the staff team would meet again on Jan. 21 to see if modifications to the plan are needed.
Other business
- In personnel matters, the board approved maternity leave requests from two teachers, Ivy Whitcomb and Angela Walsh.
- The board heard from Jeff Niedenthal, who expressed concerns about the state department of education’s proposed standards in civics. In Niedenthal’s opinion, those standards do not place enough focus on citizenship and history, and he believes they include some personal agendas. He suggested that board members look into the matter. Niedenthal was a candidate for ACGC School Board in November, but fell short of enough votes to be elected.