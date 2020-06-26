Activities Director Marj Mauer told the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board during its meeting June 22 about the ways in which coaches are resuming their work with teams of students this summer.
Certain sports are at higher risk of infectious disease transmission than others, Mauer said during the virtual meeting via WebEx. For example, high-contact sports like football, wrestling and dance team are at higher risk than sports like volleyball, baseball and basketball.
Good sanitation could reduce the risk. Temperatures are taken regularly, and coaches are limited in the number of students with whom they can work at one time. Once competitive volleyball matches begin indoors, teams will need to stick to using the same court, rather than rotating around the gym.
“Guidelines from the Minnesota Board of Health are being followed,” Mauer said.
An additional youth recreation activity taking place last week at ACGC was an outdoor dance recital on the football field.
Summer enrichment class enrollment has been strong, the principals reported, with 68 students at the elementary school and 21 in grades 5 and 6 enrolled in this interactive, “virtual” experience.
New business manager
ACGC’s new business manager, Wendy Holle, made her first appearance at the June 22 meeting. A graduate of ACGC, and of St. Olaf College, she resides in Buffalo Lake with her family. A certified public accountant, she comes to ACGC from the Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart district, where she served as business manager for four years. Prior to that she was employed by the Conway Deuth & Schmiesing CPA firm. Holle replaces Kathryn Haase, who is now finance director for the Willmar Public Schools.
Personnel changes
Other personnel changes for the 2020-2021 school year will be a new agriculture teacher, Victoria Halverson. A new position of Family and Consumer Science instructor at the high school will be filled by Betsy Ammerman, Principal Robin Wall announced. And Elementary Principal Kodi Goracke told the board that one of the kindergarten teachers at the elementary school, Mrs. Bianchi, will become the elementary Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math instructor.
Another staff change was the resignation of Early Childhood coordinator Peggy Starz. That position has not yet been filled since that department is in the process of reorganizing.
Fall planning
The state department of education has not yet determined whether school will be able to be conducted in person during the 2020-2021 school year, or if distance learning, or a hybrid of distance/in-person learning will take place. Accordingly, superintendents have been instructed to make preliminary plans for all three scenarios, Onstad told the board.
At present, Onstad hopes that students and staff will be able to return to the buildings in September, with safety and sanitation protocols in place. There are dozens of considerations, however. For example, transportation may be challenging and more expensive, especially if a “hybrid” plan of alternating days for different groups is done. Since buses have a seating capacity of 77, Onstad questioned if family groups should be required to sit together, and how other students would be spaced. Other plans would involve things like staggering arrival times in the cafeteria and gyms, where and how temperatures would be monitored, where sanitation stations are placed, and if masks would be required.
The district must also accommodate those staff and families who are apprehensive about returning. If an outbreak occurs, the district might need to be flexible enough to transition quickly from in-person to distance learning. But even in that situation, on-site daycare must continue to be provided for the children of “essential workers,” such as medical and emergency personnel.
More direction from the Minnesota Deptartment of Education on school re-opening is expected by late July.
Other action
The board also set school lunch prices for the coming year. Full lunch price will be $2.80 for grades 7-12 and $2.55 for grades K-6, Breakfast will be free for kindergarteners and $1.15 for older elementary students and $1.60 in grades 7-12.
The board approved ACGC’s property-casualty coverage for the coming year. Onstad and Holle noted that the premium, at $120,391, is significantly higher than last year, an industry trend based on property-casualty losses and the settlement of several lawsuits that have affected schools.
Onstad told the board that it will likely be possible to meet in person during July. However, board stations will be set up using “social distance” guidelines in the auditorium rather than in the media center, which is being remodeled during this summer’s construction project.
Onstad plans a “walk through” of construction progress in all three communities, Grove City, Cosmos, and Atwater, on July 13. That walk-through will probably take place on the same day as a special board planning workshop. The regular monthly board meeting of July 27 will also be conducted in the auditorium, at 6 p.m.