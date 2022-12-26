The bad new is that inflation is real, so the school levy is going up at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. The good news is that it won’t be going up much: less than 3.2%, which is below the actual rate of both inflation and the value of property within the district. So many property owners won’t see much — if any — effect on their school taxes.

Inflation is a major factor behind a 7.9% increase in the general fund levy this year, but that has been partially offset by reductions of .24% and 14%, respectfully, in the debt service and community education fund levies for the coming year, according to figures distributed last week to the ACGC School Board by Business Manager Blake Stoltman. Most of the debt service is related to a voter-approved bond sale back in 2020.

