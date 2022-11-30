ACGC Middle School-High School announced its September and October Students of the Month. September Students of the Month, pictured above, are: front row, from left, Kiley Schmidt, Savannah Vivion, Kenneth Johnson; second row, Lydia Waters, Jennica Forsythe, Libby Johnson, Micah Berger, Oliver Groebner; third row, Tallulah Kremin, Charlie Jones, Lilly Boonstra Makenzie Gonzalez, Brooke Johnson; back, Kincade Eisenbacher, Taylor Hoeksra, Makaili Johnson and Abby Thomas. Students of the Month for October, pictured below, were: front row, from left, Locan Nelson, Asher Towels, Liam Ramke, Shelby Larcom; second row, Gage Simon, Matthew Markwardt, Jaida Wendinger; third row, Aubrey Bautista, Zach Trumbo, Tristin Stegeman; fourth row, Allie Simon, Josephine Pirsig, Mackenzie Powers, Kendall Miller; back, Evelyn Waters, Haley Barker, Nicole Youngkrantz, and, not pictured, Shayla Olson.

