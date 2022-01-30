Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board approved a revised Safe Return to School policy for the district during its meeting last week.
As the COVID-19 pandemic grinds into its second year, more is being learned about the new virus and its spread in vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. School nurse Val Carlson was present to advise the board through its revisions.
Although ACGC has been open for in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year to date, COVID-19 has adversely affected attendance among both staff and students. Principals have reported attendance in the low 90% range, compared to the usual 97%. It has become increasingly hard to find substitutes for sick or quarantined staff. On a positive note, vaccinations appear to have diminished the severity of the disease.
The board revised its policy to have COVID-positive people quarantine for five days — down from 10 — but to wear face masks for at least five days after returning to class. Other modifications were related to protocols when a one household member becomes ill but others in the home do not. Sanitation protocols will remain similar to current policy. Face masks are still required on school buses, but are optional for well staff and students during the school day or during after school activities.
At this time, vaccinations and/or regular testing will not be required of school staff, but this could change pending the results of an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to re-implement a temporary federal emergency order. Any vaccination policies previously adopted by school boards will not be enforced by the state occupational health agency at this time.
Superintendent search
The board is making progress in its search for a new superintendent; the deadline for applications was Feb. 1. Interim Superintendent Paul Carlson said that, as of Jan. 24, four applications had come in, with more expected within the next week. The board has met with various interest groups in the ACGC community, along with representatives from the Minnesota School Board Association, to guide it through the search process. The board approved an initial round of interview questions. Interviews will be conducted publicly.
Business manager resigns
The board received news of another challenge when it accepted the resignation of Business Manager Wendy Holle, effective Feb. 18. She will be joining the accounting firm of Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing. “It will be a difficult position to fill,” Carlson noted.
In light of the upcoming staff changes in the district office, the board tabled its periodic process of seeking bids for audit services and will stick with the current auditors. Carlson was directed to try to negotiate a two-year contract to aid district stability during the transition.
In other personnel matters, a special education teacher, Barb Penk, was hired. Shawn Clark was hired as custodian. Resignations of paraprofessionals Paige Sparks, Whitney Wolf and Kristin Esposito were accepted. A leave of absence was approved for Morgan Lara. Two junior high baseball coaches were appointed: Josh Kingery and David Kingery.
Among other business
- The board passed a resolution in support of the Congressional IDEA full Funding Act which calls for the federal government to fund up to 40 percent of the additional cost of special education, which average $13,828 per pupil unit nationwide. (The federal government currently covers about 14% of the cost.) Currently, ACGC is subsidizing special education at an average of $833 per student (projected to rise to $843 in fiscal year 2021), compared to the $505 per student for non special-education students. Last year’s cross subsidy totaled $794,582 per year for the ACGC district.
- Winter sports participation numbers were reported as follows: Dance 17; wrestling 34; girls basketball 24, boys basketball 42. These numbers are similar to last year. Overall participation in school activities is down slightly, Carlson noted, likely due to the pandemic.
At its first meeting in 2022, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board re-elected Megan Morrison chairwoman, and Katie Cunningham vice chair. Jeanna Lilleberg was re-elected clerk and Sarah Blom treasurer. Regular board meetings were set for the fourth Monday of month at 6 p.m. except for December when it will be the third Monday. Most meetings will be in the Grove City media center except for April in the Cosmos and September at the Atwater buildings.