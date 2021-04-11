ACGC Junior-Senior High School announced its Students of the Month for March last week.

Recognized for their academics were:

Seniors — Darrin Williamson and Hunter Kelley;

Junior — Bethany Oswood;

Sophomore — Caleb Ruter;

Freshmen — Alayna Schultz and Jevon Williams;

Eighth-graders — Eric Fester, Joe Gratz, Leona Torkelson, Mason Johnson, Tyler Mahn and Madison Bengtson;

Seventh-graders — HarleyAnn Pass and Dylan Serbus;

Sixth-graders — Alyssa Jenkins and Evan Behrends;

Fifth-graders — Avri Olson.

