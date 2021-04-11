ACGC Junior-Senior High School announced its Students of the Month for March last week.
Recognized for their academics were:
Seniors — Darrin Williamson and Hunter Kelley;
Junior — Bethany Oswood;
Sophomore — Caleb Ruter;
Freshmen — Alayna Schultz and Jevon Williams;
Eighth-graders — Eric Fester, Joe Gratz, Leona Torkelson, Mason Johnson, Tyler Mahn and Madison Bengtson;
Seventh-graders — HarleyAnn Pass and Dylan Serbus;
Sixth-graders — Alyssa Jenkins and Evan Behrends;
Fifth-graders — Avri Olson.