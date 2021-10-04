The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board set its preliminary levy at just over $3.2 million during its Sept. 27 meeting, an increase of 5.8 percent over last year’s total levy of slightly more than $3 million.
Business Manager Wendy Holle explained that the approximately $177,500 increase reflects growing enrollment in the district, which now stands at 873 students, compared to 845 at the end of May and slightly less than that during the 2019-2020 school year. This fall, 326 students have enrolled at the elementary school (up from 312) and 547 at the middle-high school (up from 533.)
Most of the levy increase ($142.068) is for the general fund, which covers the cost of more staff and supplies as the enrollment has grown. Higher enrollment also garners significantly more state aid for the district.
Part of the increase reflects an increase in the voter-approved referendum that funded last year’s construction project. Because bond payments are being made, the debt service levy is projected to decline slightly.
Since the preliminary levy is based on estimated expenses that the district will incur during the following fiscal year, it is subject to revision, Holle said. There may also be adjustments in state aid formulas. Therefore she recommended setting the preliminary levy at the highest rate permissible under state law; it could be brought down later.
In November, property owners will receive a statement from the county reflecting any effect on their taxes next year, Holle noted.
The board set a public hearing about the levy for 6 p.m. Dec. 20. After the hearing, the board can reduce the final levy, but cannot increase it.
Among other business
- The board heard again from district resident Jeff Neidenthal, who has been tracking the progress of social studies standards modifications at the state department of education. He expressed concerns about the revision committee process and the content of the proposed benchmarks. He told the board that he submitted 18 pages of recommendations to the committee, and that others also submitted suggestions. He does not know if any of the suggestions will affect the final product, which probably won’t be finalized until late 2022.
- In personnel matters, the board hired a new kindergarten teacher, Bobbie Jo Kneip, and several paraprofessionals: Whitney Wolf, Kevin Johnson, Diamond Picotte-Felde, Vicki Renne and Ashley Nelson. Lidia Perex was hired as custodian, Anita Stafford as assistant cook, and Josh Sorenson as theater tech. The resignations of paraprofessionals Pamela Peterson and Amanda Garfin, speech coach Valerie Carlson and theater tech Shane Hagstrom were accepted. The board also approved a long list of winter activity coaches, similar to last year’s assignments.
- Superintendent Nels Onstad reported on the district’s strategic plan, citing goals in student achievement, staff development, and facility maintenance.
- Onstad said the first three weeks of school had gone well, with only two know cases of COVID virus transmission taking place at school (other cases among students and staff appear to have been transmitted in the general community.) He indicated that as long as staff remain healthy, school can continue in-person with more targeted quarantine protocols in place. He told the board he hoped there won't be as many healthy people quarantined this year. He indicated that the social/emotional impact of the virus will probably be felt for several years.