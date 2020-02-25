The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board heard good news Monday about its current budget.
Business Manager Kathryn Haase reported that higher-than-expected enrollment this year has resulted in $227,000 more state aid, plus some additional special education and school safety revenue. Strong preschool enrollment will also increase the district’s community services income by about $93,000. This has more than offset slightly decreased federal special education revenue to raise the district’s total projected revenue by almost 4.5 percent.
Coupled with slightly lower-than-expected expenses (about 0.5 percent), the district’s fund balance is expected to increase by $610,000 by June 30. (By comparison, at the end of 2018-2019, the difference between revenues and expenditures was $301,000 in the black.)
Although the district hired additional kindergarten and preschool staff to accommodate the higher enrollment, and also increased teachers’ overall contract compensation, the extra state aid and a lower-that-budgeted need for substitute teachers this year more than offset those increases.
Superintendent Nels Onstad also reported positive “value engineering” negotiations in the construction work that is taking place at the elementary school and that will begin soon at the high school campus. It appears that $50,000 in savings have been engineered, and there is potential for another $50,000 by slightly modifying the roof slope. There is also about $40,000 in additional costs that have developed, but since those would be covered in the board’s contingency budget, the savings may allow the addition of a few alternative projects later.
SUMMER CHANGES
Construction will be disruptive to school operations during the summer, particularly in Atwater, but Elementary Principal Kodi Goracke reported that alternative arrangements have been made for summer school. Space at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atwater will be leased for 11 weeks, three days per week, and a summer school bussing program similar to past years will be implemented. Summer school will be coordinated with summer recreation activities in the ACGC communities, Goracke said.
Because of the construction, classes at both buildings will adjourn for the summer in early May, meaning that some high school students enrolled in college-level classes may not be finished with their coursework prior to graduation. This means that academic grades and credits for those classes will not yet be turned in, High School/Middle School Principal Robin Wall reported. Because of this, diploma folders will be presented on graduation day, with the actual diploma certificates mailed out later, she said.
HOMECOMING CHANGES
Homecoming week at ACGC High School will look different in 2020, senior class adviser Kristin Straumann told the board. One change is that it will be earlier than usual, from Sept. 14-18. The coronation will take place on Friday afternoon, during an all-school pep rally, and following a week of activities and interaction with the candidates. Although all secondary students will vote for the royalty, the candidates will all be seniors. “It’s to get the students more involved with everything,” another senior adviser, Shane Haggstrom, explained, noting that, in recent years, not many students have attended evening coronations. The homecoming volleyball game will be Monday evening, and the football game will be Friday evening.
OTHER BUSINESS
- In personnel matters, the board hired Emily Lindstrom as a substitute teacher and Diane Woodhall and Jennifer Barnes as substitute media clerks. Josh Cunningham resigned as junior high baseball coach. Several teachers received lane change advancements by earning college credits. Board Vice Chair Megan Morrison reported that negotiations are under way with non-certified school staff.
- REACH Adviser Quincy McNeil told the board about a successful fundraiser for a student who is battling cancer. He also reported other information about this program for students who may be struggling to succeed in school.
- Participation numbers in winter extra-curricular activities were reported as follows from the Activities/Athletics office: Boys’ basketball 51; Girls’ basketball 26; Dance 16; Wrestling 41; One-Act play 6; Cheerleading 8.