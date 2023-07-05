It’s a little more fun adopting a school budget when there is more money from the state. The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board had little trouble agreeing on a budget for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting last week.
Business Manager Blake Stoltman led the board through a fund-by-fund estimate of revenues that would be available, countered by expenditures, new and old, that would need to be made. New money will be available in the state’s basic student aid formula, in food service for free student breakfasts and lunches, in federal Title I funding and, perhaps most significantly, toward the rising costs of special education.
Inflation and several new state mandates will cause the expenditure side of the budget to grow as well, but school officials are optimistic that revenues will exceed new expenses, allowing the district to continue most of its current programming and pay for the district’s new reading curriculum.
Although details on what the district can and can’t do with the additional funds have yet to be fully spelled out, there will be 4% more in per-pupil unit aid, which is the most flexible category of funding. This increase means that the ACGC district has $7,137 available to spend per pupil. (An elementary student equals one pupil unit; secondary pupils rate slightly more.)
There is also a 19.3 percent increase in federal Title funds, which help subsidize the cost of paraeducators and other student supports. Stoltman also announced a “significant” improvement in state money to offset the district’s “cross subsidy” of special education: this pot of money increases from about $60,000 a year to about $440,000, he indicated. There will also be an extra $40,000 for the school library and $40,000 in student staff support.
Some of the money, comes with strings attached in the form of mandates and expenses, Stoltman and other school officials indicated. Perhaps the largest unknown is a new eligibility for summer unemployment pay for staff unable to find employment over summer vacation. School officials are not sure how many staff will file for these checks, which would cover 50% of their regular school year pay. Some staff earn more than that with their current seasonal work, or choose to take the summer months off without actively seeking employment. Those staff would not be eligible for this new benefit, which is similar to what other unemployed seasonal employees, like construction workers, are able to collect. Stoltman estimated that perhaps $160,000 of the new funding could be required to cover this potential liability.
The district was required to purchase $93,000 in new reading curriculum. So some new money will go toward these new textbooks and trainings. Stoltman also anticipates that the next teachers’ union contract will include a pay increase, and that staffing and use of health insurance will remain at the current level. He estimated that utility costs might reflect the past year’s inflation of about 7.5%. Stoltman also included an 11% increase for school supplies, but said this number might be reduced, as there are still carryovers from last year in some supply budgets.
During the past three years, the district has benefitted from state and federal COVID relief money. Some might still be available for summer school programming, Stoltman indicated, but he budgeted no relief revenue for 2023-24.
Stoltman estimated that although the general fund budget should be balanced or “slightly over” on the revenue side, food service and community education funds might carry small deficits that general fund transfers might eventually be needed to cover. Since a robust preschool program is also an investment in future enrollment, Stoltman said this could be considered a good investment.
The board unanimously adopted the first draft of the 2023-2024 budget for a total of $15,768,966 in revenue and $15,847,930 in expenditures. The general fund budget is balanced at $13,112,761 in both revenues and expenses. The district currently has more than $3,8 million in reserves that could cover a potential deficit of approximately $75,000 that could develop between the food service and community education preschool funds.
Among other business
- Kip Lynk attended the meeting as the incoming interim superintendent; the board granted him authority for banking, investments and state Department of Education access. Board members expressed gratitude to John Regan for his year of service in that post. In other personnel matters, the board hired Taylor Wertish and Kayla Stangeland as elementary teachers and Marcia Skrukrud as custodian and Jose Posada as a summer custodian, .and Sydney Rouser as a paraprofessional. Resignations were accepted from third grade teacher Kimberlie Bulau and preschool teacher Tori Bagley. A list of winter sports coaching assignments was approved and contracts were renewed for current support staff including Thomas Fordyce (maintenance supervisor), Josh Halvorson (technology coordinator), Valerie Carlson (school nurse), Melissa Iverson (admininstrative assistant), Jessica Graham (account clerk and MARSS coordinator), Kari Wrobel (food service coordinator) and Graciela Cardenas (ELL coordinator).
- The board approved a contract with Ridgewater College for post-secondary education options services. It was noted that there is a new state requirement for better communication between colleges and districts of residence of minor students enrolled in PSEO.
- The board agreed to renew memberships in the Minnesota State High School League and the Minnesota Rural Education Association.
- Several policies related to school board meetings were updated and approved. It was noted that recent legislative changes will require a couple dozen more revisions in current school policy.
- Board Chairwoman Megan Morrison proposed that the board have a retreat session in August to determine the process and timeline needed to permanently fill the superintendent’s position.
- Principals reported summer school attendance as follows: Grades K-4: more than 60 attendees; Grades 5-8, 19; high school credit recovery, 14; extended school year 3, plus about 20 secondary students enrolled in local and outside summer enrichment activities.