It’s a little more fun adopting a school budget when there is more money from the state. The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board had little trouble agreeing on a budget for the 2023-24 school year at its meeting last week.

Business Manager Blake Stoltman led the board through a fund-by-fund estimate of revenues that would be available, countered by expenditures, new and old, that would need to be made. New money will be available in the state’s basic student aid formula, in food service for free student breakfasts and lunches, in federal Title I funding and, perhaps most significantly, toward the rising costs of special education.

Tags